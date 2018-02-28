JEC World 2018 preview: NTPT

NTPT (Hall 5, F5), specialists in thin ply prepregs, preforms and parts and experts in automation technology, is showcasing a range of thin ply solutions, with particular focus on tubes, blocks and structural components.

NTPT’s high-performance thin ply tubes are reportedly perfectly concentric, can be optimized to meet specific design requirements, and are ideal where structural performance and characteristics such as uniformity of wall thickness are critical factors. The proprietary two-step automated manufacturing process used to make the tubes combines precise control of the fiber layup angles with the enhanced properties of NTPT thin ply prepregs. As well as sporting applications such as Formula 1, motorsport, windsurfing and golf, where the technology was first applied, there is also significant potential for industrial applications to benefit from NTPT tubular technology in parts such as drive shafts and motors.

Machinable composite blocks are made by NTPT by stacking and curing thin ply layers, and are said to be ideal for the manufacture of high-precision, complex geometry components that require stiffness, strength, thermal stability and/or significant weight savings. Through its work with the Richard Mille engineering team, NTPT has developed blocks with the highest quality finish for luxury items. The potential use of blocks, however, is wider and includes the automotive and aerospace sectors in applications such as undertrays, engine mounts and other equipment support structures. They are produced with tight tolerances to an engineer’s specification, or NTPT can work with the customer on the product development, to determine the specification and manufacture prototypes. A standard range of blocks is currently under development by NTPT.

NTPT has recently established a parts business with a focus on the marine and aerospace sectors. In July 2017, NTPT announced its collaboration with Fibre Mechanics, producing prepreg panels for bulkheads, girders and interior joinery panels for a production run of carbon fiber catamarans. A part produced through this collaboration will be on display. NTPT is also working in collaboration with several leading aerospace companies on ultralight composite components for high-altitude UAVs.