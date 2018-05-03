Ashland releases Derakane Signia

Ashland (Columbus, OH, US) announced March 6 the release of a new Derakane product which combines “the best of the best.” Derakane Signia resins are built on the same backbone as the legacy Derakane lines, while elevating the industry with a modern list of added features and benefits.

The new formula has an undeniable detection system to verify the integrity of designs wherever corrosion-resistant fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) pipes and tanks are specified. Built on unchanged polymer chemistry, Derakane Signia resins offer the same corrosion resistance, mechanical properties and better processing.

“With the launch of Derakane Signia, Ashland demonstrates its continued commitment to this market with a product that delivers additional benefits to our customers and end users. Our team of experts, with a combined experience of more than 200 years, have developed something that raises the bar in the industry,” says Andrew Miller, commercial director, composites.

The added features of Derakane Signia improve manufacturing efficiencies and lower emissions with an innovative styrene suppressant technology. The resins are formulated to provide a no-prep surface, increased secondary bonding and reduced gassing for faster consolidation and less processing time and labor. Reduced odor and less dust help provide a better overall work environment for employees, and a longer shelf life allows Derakane Signia resins to maintain workability for an extended timeframe.

“Our customers and their customers will appreciate the benefits that Derakane

Signia resins bring to them. While the resins aim to enhance productivity and environmental performance at our fabricators with their unique low styrene emission and no-prep features, the identifiability resolves a long-awaited request by end users to facilitate the validation of the resin identity. All this is achieved while maintaining the proven outstanding chemical resistance of our Derakane resins,” says Michael Jager, technical service manager.

Ashland’s solvers will be on hand to answer questions at the JEC show, booth L41.