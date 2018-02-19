Webinar: Prepreg in compression molding

Related Topics:
CompositesWorld is presenting a free Norplex-Micarta-sponsored webinar on Tuesday, March 13 at 2:00 pm EST titled, “Utilization of Continuous Fiber Prepreg in Compression Molding.”
Abstract: An introduction to continuous fiber-reinforced prepreg material and how these strong, stiff, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant materials can produce affordable parts using a compression molding process. Furthermore, a co-molding approach will be explored whereby detailed features such as bosses, ribs and the part periphery are molded with discontinuous fibers, minimizing secondary trimming, increasing geometric complexity and, thus, further opening the design and process window for thermoset composites.
Primary Topics:
- How composites are designed and built
- Differences between continuous fiber and discontinuous fiber-reinforced materials
- How continuous fiber prepreg can be predictable, scalable and affordable
- Considerations how these materials can be engineered for application requirements
Presenters will be Dustin Davis, director of technology and business development at Norplex-Micarta; and Jeff Okeke, applications engineer a Norplex-Micarta.
Click here for more information and to register for “Utilization of Continuous Fiber Prepreg in Compression Molding.”
