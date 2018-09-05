Vestas, Mitsubishi receive 860 MW offshore wind order in the UK

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (Aarhus, Denmark), the joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Aarhus, Denmark) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI, Tokyo, Japan) announced Sept. 3 it has received a firm and unconditional order for the 860 MW Triton Knoll offshore project in the UK. The order has been placed by Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm Ltd. and comprises 90 V164-9.5 MW turbines.

The project will be delivered by MHI Vestas Offshore Wind and will not enter into the order backlog of Vestas Wind Systems A/S.