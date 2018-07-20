Solvay and Safran sign LEAP aircraft engine supply agreement

Solvay (Alpharetta, GA, US) announced July 19 it has signed an agreement with Safran (Paris, France) to supply advanced structural composites for the LEAP engine, which is manufactured by CFM International (Cincinnati, OH, US) and used on Airbus (Toulouse, France), Boeing (Chicago, IL, US) and Comac (Shanghai,China) single-aisle programs.

Solvay will supply Safran with a package of composite material technologies to manufacture the engine’s critical structural components, including fan blades, fan case, acoustic panel and trench filler. Part of these materials will be made in and supplied from Östringen, Germany, where Solvay opened a state-of-the-art resin facility in 2016 largely dedicated to the LEAP program.