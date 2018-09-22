SHD Composites expands into US

SHD Group (Sleaford, UK) announced that on Aug. 17 its new US venture, SHD Composite Materials Inc. was incorporated. The pre-preg manufacturer has first class R&D facilities and offers comprehensive technical support. The manufacturing and distribution site will be based in Charlotte, NC, US, with on-site manufacturing commencing Q1 of 2019.

SHD Composite Materials Inc. will be headed by Jamie Keogh, who will assume the role of CEO for the company’s US operations beginning in Oct.