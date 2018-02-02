ShapeTex preforms successful in automotive parts

Shape Machining Ltd (Witney, Oxfordshire, UK) has successfully manufactured lightweight composite parts using ShapeTex preforms in a recent automotive development program.

Shape Machining Ltd Managing Director, Peter McCool, said “Our ongoing research and development continues to demonstrate our ability to manufacture advanced composite parts for the automotive sector. An optimized ShapeTex preform can be manufactured in the volumes required and at the rate required to satisfy the demands of the majority of UK OEMs.”

Ongoing research at Shape is focused on reducing the cycle times still further. “The potential of this technology to transfer across all industry sectors is really exciting,” says McCool. “The manufacture of net shaped parts, quickly and with zero waste is a target for all our customers whether they are selling cars or consumer sporting goods.”

Shape designs and manufactures continuous fiber-reinforced preforms in a range of materials for the automated production of composite parts. ShapeTex composite preforms are highly efficient for increased strength and reduced waste and processing time. For further information visit www.shapetex.co.uk