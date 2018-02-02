ShapeTex preforms successful in automotive parts

Related Topics:
Shape Machining Ltd (Witney, Oxfordshire, UK) has successfully manufactured lightweight composite parts using ShapeTex preforms in a recent automotive development program.
Shape Machining Ltd Managing Director, Peter McCool, said “Our ongoing research and development continues to demonstrate our ability to manufacture advanced composite parts for the automotive sector. An optimized ShapeTex preform can be manufactured in the volumes required and at the rate required to satisfy the demands of the majority of UK OEMs.”
Ongoing research at Shape is focused on reducing the cycle times still further. “The potential of this technology to transfer across all industry sectors is really exciting,” says McCool. “The manufacture of net shaped parts, quickly and with zero waste is a target for all our customers whether they are selling cars or consumer sporting goods.”
Shape designs and manufactures continuous fiber-reinforced preforms in a range of materials for the automated production of composite parts. ShapeTex composite preforms are highly efficient for increased strength and reduced waste and processing time. For further information visit www.shapetex.co.uk
- SHAPE Machining specializes in machining metallic tools, epoxy tooling block patterns, Rohacell foams and the trimming of carbon fibre parts for the automotive, motorsport and aerospace industry.
- SHAPE Engineering offers a full range of design, analysis and project management services to support composite part and tool manufacturing projects.
- SHAPE Composites supplies thermoset and thermoplastic composite preforms and parts ranging from bespoke autoclave cured carbon parts to larger volumes of hot pressed formed carbon parts.
Editor PickSGL Group optimizes supply chain for composites
SGL’s takeover of former BENTELER and BMW JVs, plus sale of Kumpers JV, consolidates the company’s CF activities while it broadens its composites technology portfolio.