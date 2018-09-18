Shape expands pattern machining capacity

Related Topics:
Shape Machining Ltd. (Oxfordshire, UK), supplier of high quality patterns for multiple sectors of the carbon composites industry, announced Sept. 17 it has grown its capacity for epoxy pattern machining as a result of recent expansion.
The company has added 3 new multi-axis machines, an additional laser inspection arm and increased machining hours since the beginning of the year. A full nightshift is due to start later in 2018.
