Quickstep signs wing flap contract extension with Lockheed Martin

Quickstep Holdings Ltd. (Sydney, Australia), the manufacturer of advanced carbon fiber composites, announced on Aug. 23 that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lockheed Martin for a Long Term Flexible Contract (LTFC) associated with the ongoing supply of C‐130J/LM‐100J wing flaps for an additional five‐years, covering the period 2020 to 2024.

Quickstep has an existing contract with Lockheed Martin to provide wing flaps for the C‐130J/LM‐100J aircraft through to end‐2019, and this contract extension will continue the supply chain relationship.