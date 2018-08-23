Related Topics:
Quickstep Holdings Ltd. (Sydney, Australia), the manufacturer of advanced carbon fiber composites, announced on Aug. 23 that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lockheed Martin for a Long Term Flexible Contract (LTFC) associated with the ongoing supply of C‐130J/LM‐100J wing flaps for an additional five‐years, covering the period 2020 to 2024.
Quickstep has an existing contract with Lockheed Martin to provide wing flaps for the C‐130J/LM‐100J aircraft through to end‐2019, and this contract extension will continue the supply chain relationship.
Editor PickTenCate celebrates assembly of thermoplastic composite consortium in Brazil
The SPIRIT consortium seeks to collaborate and develop a regional knowledge-base in thermoplastic composite technology for the next generation of aircraft.
News
Southern Spars to provide rig for INEOS Team UK's entry in the America's Cup
Quickstep signs wing flap contract extension with Lockheed Martin
LyondellBasell completes A. Schulman acquisition
TenCate celebrates assembly of thermoplastic composite consortium in Brazil