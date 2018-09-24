PRF Composite Materials opens third facility

PRF Composite Materials (Dorset, UK) announced Sept. 24 that it has opened a third factory and has unveiled a new corporate brand. The new site is dedicated to sales and sales support, while the original site now has space for increased lab and R&D facilities and the installation of a second prepreg line, which will be complete by the end of the year.

Along with the expansion, the company has revealed a new logo and corporate image. “PRF has changed significantly in the last 10 years, with the company now on three sites, with increased manufacturing capabilities and our expanding range of innovative products,” says sales and marketing director Hannah Khusainova. “Our new logo reflects these changes, but also retains the feel of its predecessor; we have evolved but we still retain our core values of high quality, professional service and technical support.”