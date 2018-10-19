LM Wind Power to supply wind turbine blades Goldwind 3-4 MW onshore platform

The agreement covers three variants and includes 66.9- and 69.0- m blade lengths.

Scott Francis
News Post: 10/19/2018

Senior Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

LM Wind Power (Lunderskov Municipality, Denmark) signed a three-year agreement on Sept. 30 to supply wind turbine blades for Goldwind's (Beijing, China) onshore 3-4 MW platform.

The agreement covers three blade types - the LM 66.9 P, LM 66.9 P2 and LM 69.0 P - targeted for both international and the domestic China markets. Between 2018 and 2021, the blades will be manufactured at LM Wind Power's plant in Qin Huang Dao, in the northeastern part of China.

Editor Pick

Gurit to acquire JSB Group

With this acquisition Gurit adds kitting solutions to its wind core materials portfolio. 

News

METYX adds warehouse space in Hungary

LM Wind Power to supply wind turbine blades Goldwind 3-4 MW onshore platform

TPAC and TPRC develop thermoplastic composites recycling process

Luna expands its product portfolio for automotive and aerospace

Altair announces SIMSOLID acquisition