LM Wind Power to supply wind turbine blades Goldwind 3-4 MW onshore platform

LM Wind Power (Lunderskov Municipality, Denmark) signed a three-year agreement on Sept. 30 to supply wind turbine blades for Goldwind's (Beijing, China) onshore 3-4 MW platform.

The agreement covers three blade types - the LM 66.9 P, LM 66.9 P2 and LM 69.0 P - targeted for both international and the domestic China markets. Between 2018 and 2021, the blades will be manufactured at LM Wind Power's plant in Qin Huang Dao, in the northeastern part of China.