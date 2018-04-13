Lamborghini Squadra Corse partners with HP Composites

Lamborghini Squadra Corse (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and HP Composites (Ascoli Piceno, Italy), Ascoli's leading company in the production of carbon fiber products, announced April 10 they have signed a strategic partnership agreement that will connect the two companies up to 2020.

HP will provide for engineering services and tooling, as well as equipment and components for Lamborghini’s competition cars. The collaboration comes to life on the tracks of the major championships around the world, where Lamborghini is busy with the Huràcan GT3. The bodywork components and the aerodynamic kits for all cars in the category are made entirely of carbon fiber in HP Composites’ Ascoli Piceno plants.

General manager of HP Composites Abramo Levato says, “We are proud and really happy to be able to support a key player like Lamborghini in this path."

In the current season, the Huràcan GT3 has collected 2 important victories in the American IMSA championship: the 24 hours of Daytona and the 12 hours of Sebring in the GTD category. The collaboration will also be a factor in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo single-brand championship which takes place on April 21-22 at Monza.