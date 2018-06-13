First US produced A320neo aircraft powered by Geared Turbofan Engines delivered

Pratt & Whitney, Airbus and Hawaiian Airlines celebrate the delivery of the first A320neo Family aircraft produced at the Airbus US Manufacturing facility in Mobile, AL.

Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp. (Farmington, CT, US), Airbus (Toulouse, FR) and Hawaiian Airlines (Honolulu, HI, US) announced June 12 delivery of the first A320neo Family aircraft produced at the Airbus US Manufacturing facility in Mobile, AL, US. The aircraft, an A321neo powered by Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines, will join three other A321neo aircraft currently operating in Hawaiian's fleet.

Pratt & Whitney GTF engines will power 18 firm A321neo aircraft for Hawaiian Airlines, which plans to operate the fleet on routes like Portland-Maui, Oakland-Kauai and Los Angeles-Kona.

The majority of the design, manufacturing and assembly of GTF engines is done in the US with the support of suppliers.

