ELG Carbon Fibre and Sanko Gosei formalize partnership

Following several years of close technical collaboration, ELG Carbon Fibre (Coseley, West Midlands, UK), a market leader in recycled carbon fibre materials, and Sanko Engineering and Tooling (SET) and Sanko Gosei UK (Lancashire, UK) announced Feb. 15 that they have formalized their commercial partnership. A key element of this strategic alliance will be the further development of cost effective, lightweight solutions to the automotive market.

SET and Sanko Gosei have developed innovative design solutions that take advantage of the higher performance benefits that can be obtained from polymers reinforced with ELG’s recycled carbon fibre. This combination of technologies has facilitated the extension of injection molded plastics into structural applications, providing significant weight savings compared with other reinforced plastic materials or metals.

SET’s manufacturing expertise and advanced tooling concepts allow complex and high quality structural parts to be manufactured with cycle times under one minute.

Both ELG and Sanko Gosei will be displaying a range of demonstrator products at JEC World in Paris from 6th-8th March in Hall 5, Booth F12.