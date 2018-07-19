EASYPERM permeability measurement system installed at Moldex3D

Related Topics:
Moldex3D (Hsinchu City, Taiwan), a subsidiary of CoreTech System Co. Ltd., announced on July 11 that it has obtained EASYPERM, an instrument that is capable of providing fast and accurate permeability data for fiber mat used in resin transfer molding (RTM) process.
With this move, Moldex3D, who extends simulation solutions to composite technology such as SMC and GMT compression molding and RTM, aims to address the challenge facing CAE simulation of obtaining accurate material properties — a concern that is especially challenging for composite material.
EASYPERM has been developed by Composite Integrity, composite brand of Institut de Soudure Group (Villepinte, France).
