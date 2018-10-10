CG TEC (Spalt, Bavaria, Germany) announced Oct. 9 it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Refitech (Waalwijk, the Netherlands). Under the agreement CG TEC will act as a representative for all Refitech products in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and expand its portfolio with 3D shaped products. In turn Refitech will represent CG TEC in the Benelux market and also take up the latter’s high precision pultrusion tubes, (endless) rods and assemblies in its catalogue.
CG TEC and Refitech partner on composite components
