Carbon fiber recycling facility to recycle 2,000 tons of material per year

Carbon Fiber Recycling, Inc., a division of Modern Recovery Systems, Inc. (Bethel, CT, US) is building a Tazewell, TN, US facility where they’ll recycle up to 2,000 tons of carbon fiber per year.

The company’s focus is on the extraction of carbon fibers from finished composites including laminates, trimmings, tooling, R&D and end-of-life components. Carbon Fiber Recycling, Inc. uses proprietary continuous thermolysis equipment to remove epoxy resins and any sizings from the carbon fiber waste and then the material is made available in milled or random chopped form.

“In our process nothing and I mean nothing – not the box, pallet or plastics – goes to the landfill,” says Tim Spahn, executive director of licensing and sale for Carbon Fiber Recycling, Inc., “We recycle everything.”

At their Bethel, CT facility, the company has tested, built and proven the process on pilot systems and is now ready to construct a commercial sized facility. In the meantime the company is currently taking in waste from a limited number of selected generators of finished composite carbon fiber waste and has a supply of recycled carbon fiber material available for sale.