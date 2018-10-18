Altair announces SIMSOLID acquisition

Related Topics:
Altair (Troy, MI, US) announced Oct. 17 it has acquired SIMSOLID, a company working on full-fidelity CAD assemblies for structural simulation without geometry simplification, cleanup or meshing.
The SIMSOLID computational engine is a commercial implementation of novel and unpublished mathematics based on extensions to the theory of external approximations. The company controls solution accuracy using multi-pass adaptive analysis, making it fast and memory efficient. According to SIMSOLID, large and complex assemblies can be solved rapidly even on laptop computers.
