Altair announces SIMSOLID acquisition

SIMSOLID works on full-fidelity CAD assemblies for structural simulation without geometry simplification, cleanup or meshing.

Altair (Troy, MI, US) announced Oct. 17 it has acquired SIMSOLID, a company working on full-fidelity CAD assemblies for structural simulation without geometry simplification, cleanup or meshing.

The SIMSOLID computational engine is a commercial implementation of novel and unpublished mathematics based on extensions to the theory of external approximations. The company controls solution accuracy using multi-pass adaptive analysis, making it fast and memory efficient. According to SIMSOLID, large and complex assemblies can be solved rapidly even on laptop computers.

