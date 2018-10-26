Alltec expands in North American market

Alltec (São José dos Campos, Brazil), a company specialized in the development and production of high-performance parts in composite materials, is investing in increasing its production capacity of structural parts, based on thermoplastic composite press technology. In order to better meet the demand of the aeronautical sector globally, Alltec is now in the North American market.

The process of thermoplastic composite parts pressing provides significant gains in weight reduction and production costs. Alltec has invested in research and development of its production process, as well as in quality control, aiming at large-scale production of thermoplastic composite parts.