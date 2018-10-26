Related Topics:
Alltec (São José dos Campos, Brazil), a company specialized in the development and production of high-performance parts in composite materials, is investing in increasing its production capacity of structural parts, based on thermoplastic composite press technology. In order to better meet the demand of the aeronautical sector globally, Alltec is now in the North American market.
The process of thermoplastic composite parts pressing provides significant gains in weight reduction and production costs. Alltec has invested in research and development of its production process, as well as in quality control, aiming at large-scale production of thermoplastic composite parts.
Editor PickCAMX 2018: Big changes coming
3D printing goes thermoset, pultrusion aims at automotive, a polyester resin with Tg>250°C and much more from the Dallas exhibit floor.
News
Ramaco Carbon's innovation campus green-lighted
Alltec expands in North American market
State-of-the-art tooling board improves accuracy of carbon fiber helicopter components
Bye Aerospace explores using Sun Flyer 4 for on-demand charter services
Rock West Composites opens Tijuana-based production facility