Abaris to relocate advanced composites training operation to Composite Prototyping Center

The Composite Prototyping Center (CPC, Plainview, NY, US), an organization dedicated to providing workforce development, prototype manufacturing and technical training in advanced composites manufacturing, announced June 5 that Abaris Training Resources (Abaris, Reno, NV, US) will be relocating its Griffin, GA, US advanced composite training operation to CPC’s 25,000 ft2 facility on Long Island. CPC is also the designated Northeast center for the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI, Knoxville, TN, US) in which both organizations are members.

The decision to relocate was reportedly prompted by Abaris’ goal to expand beyond its current curriculum.

According to CPC Executive Director Leonard Poveromo, “CPC has the advanced technology required in manufacturing using composites such as our Automated Fiber Placement Robot, large autoclaves, RTM/VARTM Resin Injection/Infusion System and CNC Router with five-axis alignment verification system for cutting, milling and machining. We’re confident our resources will be extremely beneficial to Abaris in meeting its goal to broaden its course offerings.”

To prepare for Abaris, Poveromo stated that CPC will be setting up workstations for Abaris’ repair training classes. Abaris will initially be using its current instructors, but Abaris president Michael J. Hoke says, “With the addition of new courses over the next year or two, we will be hiring instructors from the Long Island region with strong backgrounds in advanced composite materials, as well as the right teaching skills and personality to engage students in both the classroom instruction and hands-on workshop environments.”

IACMI workforce manager Joannie Harmon Heath, MPA adds, “IACMI members, Abaris and the Composites Prototyping (CPC) Center both play important roles in the continued growth of workforce development in the composites field. The CPC is home to the research of several IACMI projects and being in the Northeast corridor is also close to many IACMI members. Abaris’ proximity to the CPC will increase the opportunity for hands-on learning experiences and workforce development initiatives.”

Abaris will be setting up its operations at CPC in June with its first course, the five-day “Advanced Composite Structures: Fabrication & Damage Repair – Phase I,” scheduled for August 20-24, 2018.