CAMX Awards, ACE nominees span material, process types

There are two parts competitions at CAMX, the CAMX Awards and ACMA’s Awards in Composites Excellence (ACE). You can find nominees for both awards at the back of the CAMX exhibit hall. Winners of the CAMX Awards will be announced this morning at the General Session that officially opens the show (8:30 a.m., main ballroom). ACE winners will be announced today at 2:00 p.m. in the ACE exhibition area.

Nominees for the CAMX Combined Strength Award are:

Institut für Textiltechnik of RWTH Aachen University: Highly Precise Laser Drilling of Carbon Fiber Preforms for Fastener Integration

Mahindra & Mahindra: Lightweight Energy Absorption System for Vehicle Front End

MultiMechanics and Fortify: Partnership to Improve Predictability of 3D Printing

General Atomics: Novel Thermoplastic Joining Technique

Nominees for the CAMX Unsurpassed Innovation Award are:

BGF Industries: Thermoplastic 5G Radome

Boston Materials: Novel Z-Axis Milled Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Using Sustainable Materials

Chem-Trend: Zyvax 1070W Non-Silicone Water-Based Release for Aerospace Industry

Engel: Processing Technology for Maximum Performance with Carbon-Based SMC Grades

Fortify: Using Magnets to 3D Print Composites with Optimally Aligned Fibers

General Motors: CarbonPro Pickup Box

General Photonics: Optical Transmission Scanner for Quantitative Characterization of Advanced Materials and Composites

Inflatable Composites: Inflatable Composites Air Core Composite Technology and Materials

International Islamic University Malaysia: Sustainable Lightweight Composite Materials

Magna Exteriors: Composite Space Frame

Spirit AeroSystems: Advanced Structures Technologies and Revolutionary Architecture (ASTRA)

Sunrez: Composite 463L Cargo Pallet

TPAC/Saxion UAS: Rotorcraft Access Panel From Recycled Carbon PPS

Nominees for the ACE Most Creative Application Award are:

Appalachian Plastics: Composite Light Pole

Oak Ridge National Laboratories: First 3D Printed, All-Polymeric Lightning Strike Protection System for CFRPs

University of Tennessee: Carbon Fiber Braided Arched Beams in Park & Recreation

Nominees for the ACE Equipment and Tooling Innovation Award are:

e-Xstream engineering: State of the Art Integrated ICME and Data Management Solution

Fives Lund: In-Process Inspection for Composites Manufacturing

Fortify: 3D Printing Magnetically Aligned Composites

HP Composites: Air Press Molding

InSitu Composites: In-Situ Impregnation of Fiber Tow for Thermoplastic Composite AM/AFP

JETCAM International: CrossTrack MTL

Mikrosam: Multi-Robot System for Automated Tool-less Layup of Thermoplastic UD Tapes

Mouldbox: Automating the Design and Manufacture of Composite Tooling Using AI

MultiMechanics: Virtual DMA to Characterize the Viscoelastic Behavior of Complex Microstructures

University of Tennessee: AR/VR Modules for Composites Manufacturing STEM, Work Force and Training

Nominees for the ACE Material and Process Innvovation Award are:

Magna Exteriors: In-Mold Assembly Rotational Kinematic Linkage

Toray Performance Materials: Envir-Bond

Vistex Composites: Automated Manufacturing of Composites Using Smart Compression Molding Process

Nominees for the ACE Infinite Possibilities for Market Growth Award are:

Continuous Composites: The Future of Manufacturing

Hydronalix: Unmanned Composite Rescue Buoy for Emergency Lifesaving Operations

University of Delaware: Tailorable Universal Feedstock for Forming (TuFF)

Nominee for the ACE Innovation in Green Composites Design Award is: