CAMX 2018 preview: Pultrex

Pultrex Ltd. (Manningtree, UK) is featuring its standard and bespoke filament winding, pultrusion and auxiliary equipment. Included are winding machinery from single to multiple spindles from the MODwind range for bespoke components. The Mini Winder, with maximum diameter of 500 mm, offers up to four axes of control with a maximum length of 4m. Labwinds, for universities and laboratory applications, offers 300 mm maximum diameter and maximum length of 2m. Pultrex also offers resin impregnation, tensioning systems, mandrel extractors, data logging and software. For pultrusion, Pultrex makes machinery for thermoset and thermoplastics processes, with pull force of 3-24 tonnes. Auxiliary equipment includes pull winding and mat slitting machinery, Geltex analyzers, data acquisition, dies and preforming in-feeds. Booth H21.