General Plastics (Tacoma, WA, US) is featuring its new high-temperature, low-CTE LAST-A-FOAM FR-4800 tooling board. FR-4800 withstands peak temperatures up to 480°F/249°C and continuous use up to 400°F/204°C. It reportedly will not warp or twist and remains dimensionally predictable, even at elevated temperatures. With a CTE that is similar to aluminum and a density that is only a third of it, the FR-4800 is said to be a strong alternative to metallic tooling. Booth AA32.