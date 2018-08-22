CAMX 2018 preview: A. Schulman

A. Schulman’s Premi-Glas 7001 is a bio-based SMC designed for use in Class A applications, such as body panels on agricultural equipment.

A. Schulman (Fairlawn, OH, US) is featuring its two newest sheet molding compounds (SMCs), Premi-Glas 7001 and Premi-Glas 3501. ​​​​​Premi-Glas 7001 is a bio-based solution that incorporates renewable feedstocks obtained from vegetable oil. It provides flame retardant capabilities and delivers a Class A surface profile, making it well suited for critical appearance parts, including body panels, hoods and access doors on large agricultural equipment.

A. Schulman’s Premi-Glas 3501 is designed for applications where surface profile is not as critical, such as electrical enclosures or HVAC components. In addition to offering a bio-based resin system, Premi-Glas 3501 also can be formulated with recycled content while maintaining favorable flame retardant properties, and molded in color. A. Schulman officials stress that sustainability is important to the company as it looks for opportunities to support the circular economy and reduce its environmental impact, while meeting customer and industry needs. Booth H73.

Tim Pfister, a chemist for engineered composites at A. Schulman, is delivering a presentation on Premi-Glas 3501 on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m. in room D222.