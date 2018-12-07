SAERTEX introduces unidirectional fabric for for leaf springs

Processed in the RTM method, Ultra Fatigue UD is designed to be used with epoxy and PU resins and is well suited for high volume production.

Scott Francis
Product Post: 12/7/2018

Senior Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

SAERTEX (Saerbeck, Germany) in October introduced a solution designed specifically for the use of leaf springs in trucks and passenger vehicles: Ultra Fatigue UD. The unidirectional fiberglass non-crimp fabric is reportedly 50% lighter than steel and offers longer operational life and improved fatigue properties.

Processed in the RTM method, the fabric is designed to be used with epoxy and PU resins and is well suited for high volume production.

Editor Pick

EuroFibers expands business to include fabrics

The company offers performance fabrics with special features like cut, slash, abrasion and fire resistance.    

Product

Automatic Vision System from Starrett offers versatility for larger part inspection applications

New fast press curable resin aimed at automotive mass production

Granta MI Version 12 brings materials-enabled Digital Twin closer

SAERTEX introduces unidirectional fabric for for leaf springs

Finepart waterjet system enables precise, non-thermal cutting