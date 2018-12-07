SAERTEX introduces unidirectional fabric for for leaf springs

SAERTEX (Saerbeck, Germany) in October introduced a solution designed specifically for the use of leaf springs in trucks and passenger vehicles: Ultra Fatigue UD. The unidirectional fiberglass non-crimp fabric is reportedly 50% lighter than steel and offers longer operational life and improved fatigue properties.

Processed in the RTM method, the fabric is designed to be used with epoxy and PU resins and is well suited for high volume production.