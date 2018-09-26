Roth unveils robot filament winding machines

Roth Composite Machinery (Steffenberg, Germany) announced Sept. 26 it has added Robot Filament Winding Machines to its range of products. The technology uses a six-axis robot to move the fiber delivery eye – used for the fiber guide during the winding. The machines are well suited for development purposes and for the small-series manufacture of products for light-weight applications.

Components of the Robot Filament Winding Machines of Roth Composite Machinery are the impregnating station, the fiber unwinding unit as well as the fiber delivery device based on proven Roth technology.

