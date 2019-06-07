Optima 3D launches next-generation 3D weaving machines for composites

Source | Optima3D

Optima 3D (Huddersfield, U.K.) has launched its Optima Series 500 3D weaving machines developed for composites. The Series 500 range is said to offer advancements in versatility, operation and control, achieved by a digital control system that enables rapid parameter and sequence changes as well as a new shuttle system.

Prototype machine trials including field testing have been completed, and the first production machine, an Optima 500/150/1, is in the final stages of commissioning prior to its public debut at the textile trade show ITMA 2019, held in Barcelona, Spain on June 20-26.

Among their features, Optima 3D machines are said to be capable of producing high-quality woven net shapes, billets and para beams for composites applications, for industries including aerospace, military, biomedical and automotive. Each machine offers automatic control and touch screen management of all machine settings, enabling pattern and machine data to be stored and printed. The machines are said to be suitable for both production and R&D purposes. It is also designed to be compact for easy installation.