JEC World 2018 Preview: A. Schulman

New LYTEX SF epoxy-based, styrene-free, sheet molding compound

New Product Post: 2/27/2018

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

A. Schulman, a leading international supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, composites and resins, will be presenting its latest innovations and a broad range of Engineered Composites at JEC World 2018 (Mar 6-8, Paris, France) in Hall 6, Booth N28.

A. Schulman's Engineered Composites business has launched a new sheet molding compound (SMC) material LYTEX  SF. This epoxy-based, Styrene-Free material addresses critical market needs such as low out gassing and reduced volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions while maintaining a premium surface appearance.

Another JEC highlight will be the new SMC line in Europe which will primarily focus on carbon fiber Quantum Composites. The addition of this latest state-of-the-art SMC line, located in a new hall at A. Schulman’s facility in Germany, will enable even closer collaboration with customers, according to managing director of Engineered Composites Mercedes Alonso.

Editor Pick

JEC World 2018 Preview: BYK

BYK-Chemie BmbH (Wesel, Germany) is introducing a new product, BYK-C 8013, a solvent-free, polymeric coupling agent for improving the mechanical strength of carbon-fiber-reinforced, radical-curing systems.

New Product

JEC World 2018 preview: Phoseon Technology

JEC World 2018 Preview: BYK

JEC World 2018 preview: Karl Mayer

JEC World 2018 preview: Infiana and Fraunhofer

JEC World 2018 preview: Highland Composites

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.