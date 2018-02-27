JEC World 2018 Preview: A. Schulman

A. Schulman, a leading international supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, composites and resins, will be presenting its latest innovations and a broad range of Engineered Composites at JEC World 2018 (Mar 6-8, Paris, France) in Hall 6, Booth N28.

A. Schulman's Engineered Composites business has launched a new sheet molding compound (SMC) material LYTEX SF. This epoxy-based, Styrene-Free material addresses critical market needs such as low out gassing and reduced volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions while maintaining a premium surface appearance.

Another JEC highlight will be the new SMC line in Europe which will primarily focus on carbon fiber Quantum Composites. The addition of this latest state-of-the-art SMC line, located in a new hall at A. Schulman’s facility in Germany, will enable even closer collaboration with customers, according to managing director of Engineered Composites Mercedes Alonso.