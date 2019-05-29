  • PT Youtube
5/29/2019

Impossible Objects printer speeds composite 3D printing

The CBAM-2 3D printing machine combines is said to rapidly produce stronger, lighter high-performance 3D composite parts.

Hannah Mason

Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld

The CBAM-2 3D printing system from Impossible Objects (Northbrook, Ill., U.S.) reportedly produces complex parts on an industrial scale with speeds up to 10 times faster than is possible with other additive manufacturing systems. The CBAM-2 combines high-performance polymers with long-fiber carbon fiber and fiberglass sheets to rapidly produce 3D composite parts that are said to be stronger and lighter, with better temperature performance and more durability than parts produced via other 3D printers. 

Additional features of the CBAM-2 include: support for high-strength composites including high-performance thermoplastics like PEEK and nylon, the ability to print sheets up to 12" × 12" in size, increased precision and greater quality control from three cameras, and streamlined maintenance achieved through automatic powder filling, and bulk ink cartridges enabling more efficiency and longer duration between refilling. CBAM-2 machines will be available for customers beginning in the third quarter of 2019. For more details on the CBAM-2 system, see the below video.

 

