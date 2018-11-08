Hyosung launches aerospace-grade carbon fiber

Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp.’s Carbon Fiber Business Division (Seoul, South Korea) is launching a new carbon fiber, designed for next-generation primary and secondary aerospace structures. The fiber is available now in 24k tow format, with 6k and 12k tow coming soon. Hyosung officials say that the material offers higher tensile strength than what is currently available in the intermediate modulus range. Properties include 6,120 MPa (887 Ksi) tensile strength and 293 GPa (42.5 Msi) tensile modulus. The fiber is available unsized for thermoplastics use, or with epoxy-standard sizing.