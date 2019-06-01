  • PT Youtube
6/1/2019

Hexion self-extinguishing epoxy resin

Hexion has introduced Epon FlameX, a halogen-free, non-particulate, non-additive chemistry for epoxies that provides strong fire/smoke/toxicity (FST) performance in aerospace applications.

Hexion (Columbus, OH, US) has introduced Epon FlameX, a halogen-free, non-particulate, non-additive chemistry for epoxies that provides strong fire/smoke/toxicity (FST) performance in aerospace, rail and marine interiors applications. It’s comprised of EPON FlameX Resin 9600 cured with EPIKURE FlameX Curing Agent 9700. This self-extinguishing resin meets the following standards: 60s vertical burn FAR25.853(a); smoke toxicity BSS7239; smoke density BSS7238. Epon FlameX can be used with resin transfer molding (RTM), infusion, filament winding and prepreg-based processes. It cures at 150°C and offers glass transition temperatures of 100°C (entry level), 130°C (intermediate level) and 190°C (advanced).

This technology was on display at SAMPE 2018.

