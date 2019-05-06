Cold Jet launches new dry ice blaster

Cold Jet (Loveland, Ohio, U.S.) has released its PCS 60 dry ice blasting machine, which features the patented Particle Control System (PCS) to precisely cut dry ice into diamond-shaped particles between 0.3 and 3 mm in size. The machine is designed to give the user complete control as well as the ability to find the most effective setting for each application.

The PCS 60 is also designed for easy use. With a 7" LCD color screen and digital controls, its display enables the user to easily view and adjust blasting parameters and machine settings. The machine also features programmable and password-protected application recipes, enabling users to set and save blasting parameters, such as blast pressure, particle size and feed rate for increased efficiency.

The design, which includes a “straight-through” air system and redesigned SureFlow feeding system, minimizes air pressure loss and dry ice sublimation within the machine, maximizing air supply yield and reducing dry ice waste.

PCS 60 is IoT-enabled via Cold Jet's Industry 4.0 solution, Cold Jet CONNECT. The system provides remote monitoring and diagnostics while allowing users to collect and manage data and employ tools for optimum performance and productivity. The machine enables automation and integration via an optional accessory package that combines the PCS 60 with a Cold Jet dry ice production unit and a robot for continuous and fully automated blasting.

Additional design considerations include reduced weight and size compared to competing machines, wheels designed for mobility and maneuverability, and reduced noise levels.