CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Toray Advanced Composites

Toray Advanced Composites (Morgan Hill, Calif., U.S.) is introducing TC522, a new highly toughened, modified epoxy prepreg resin system for the radome and communications market. TC522 reportedly has an excellent balance of electrical and mechanical properties for highly loaded dielectric structures in severe impact environments, making it suitable for the newest generation of supersonic aircraft and defense systems.

Toray also is exhibiting the latest in aerospace structural thermoplastics, out-of-autoclave thermoset prepregs, high-temperature polyimide prepregs and Toray AmberTool composite tooling prepregs.

Two Toray Advanced Composites employees are presenting papers at CAMX:

Barry Meyers, VP of expert services, will present a technical paper on the effects of reducing the final cure temperatures for a popular thermoset radome material that would eliminate cure restrictions for co-cured materials—broadening the scope for optimum material selection.

Henry Villareal, manager for thermoset research and product development, will present a technical paper on the benefits of an out-of-autoclave toughened epoxy prepreg system curable at different curing temperatures and able to generate similar mechanical properties. The applications of this toughened system include primary structural parts in space and aerospace.