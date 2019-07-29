CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Precision Measurements and Instruments

Precision Measurements and Instruments Corp. (PMMI, Corvallis, Ore., U.S.) is featuring its thin-heater technology, designed for measurement of hard and porous thermally insulating materials up to 1250°C. Controlled heating of all sample surfaces with top, bottom and side heaters, and thin-heater technology, supports a quick, steady state approach. PMMI says that traditional C1114 thin-heater configurations for thermal conductivity measurement of flat panels require large sample sizes, which may often constitute a challenge in material research and development. The company says that implementation of a three-layer model for edge heat loss not only allows much smaller sample sizes, but it also increases the accuracy of the measurement. The principle method for edge heat loss correction uses a three-dimensional analytical solution for the temperature distribution in the samples based on expanded eigenfunctions. Thermal conductivity of both samples and the lateral heat transfer coefficient defined by Newton’s law of cooling are obtained using a non- linear fitting model.

