Automatic Vision System from Starrett offers versatility for larger part inspection applications

The L.S. Starrett Company (Athol, MA, US), global manufacturer of precision measuring tools, gages and metrology systems, has introduced its AV450 Automatic Vision System. The new 3-axis vision system allows is well suited for both repetitive, larger part-run applications and routine quality assurance.

The Starrett AV450 has a larger X,Y,Z measuring envelope of 18" x 14" x 8" (457 mm x 356 mm x 203 mm), high-resolution video zoom optics and can be pre-programmed (CNC) for repetitive part inspection, or driven manually via a trackball for individual measurements. Either QC5000 or MetLogix M3 software controls video edge detection and multiple-channel fiber optic or LED illumination. Computer-controlled Quadrant (LED) ring lighting, sub-stage lighting, and optional through-the-lens lighting provides illumination.

Accuracy of the Starrett AV450 Automatic Vision System is 2.5 + 5L/1000 and reading resolution is 4 µin (0.1µm). Magnification on a 24" monitor, 1:1 pixel setting is 37x to 240x 6.5:1 zoom and 25x to 300x with a 12:1 zoom. The system has a 1.3 mega-pixel color digital video camera and a precision granite base.

The AV450 has an external motion control unit and includes a Windows-based operating system with an operator interface via a desktop PC with a 24" touchscreen monitor, as well as Wi-Fi network connectivity. CAD files can be imported exported and reports can be generated and archived. M3 metrology software supports 3-axis measurements and 2D geometric constructs (such as points, lines, angles, rectangles and slots) and corrections for level, skew and datum origin.

Options for the AV450 include a Renishaw touch probe kit, Optimet laser probe, 0.5x, 1.5x and 2.0x auxiliary lenses, an LED dark-field quadrant illuminator and a DXF/ field-of-view option for automatic comparison to CAD files. Other options include a CNC rotary axis fixture, touch probe change rack, calibration standards, part fixtures and workholding devices.

