AnalySwift launches academic partner program for composites simulation software

AnalySwift LLC (West Jordan, UT, US), a provider of efficient high-fidelity modeling software for composites and other advanced materials, announced on Jan. 2 the launch of its Academic Partner Program, through which it offers universities no-cost licenses for its SwiftComp and VABS tools for academic research.

Academic licenses of VABS and SwiftComp have always been available to universities for purchase, but the new program offers the licenses at no cost. The composite simulation programs are commonly used in aerospace and mechanical engineering programs, with emerging applications in other areas, such as civil engineering, medical devices and life sciences.