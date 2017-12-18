Wisconsin Oven doubles manufacturing space

Wisconsin Oven Corp. (East Troy, WI, US) reports that it has recently acquired a neighboring facility in that adds 130,000 ft2 to its facilities. The new plant doubles the company’s manufacturing floor space and also adds substantial new office space to help support continued growth. In addition to using the new facility in East Troy, Wisconsin Oven continues to ramp up production with Baker Furnace at its new 40,000-ft2 plant in Brea, CA, US, serving West Coast customers with a local manufacturing and service presence.

Wisconsin Oven is owned by Thermal Product Solutions LLC (TPS), an American manufacturer of industrial ovens, furnaces, pharmaceutical sterilizers, laboratory ovens, environmental temperature chambers, and stability test chambers. Other TPS brands include Baker Furnace, Blue M, Gruenberg, Tenney/Lunaire and Lindberg/MPH.