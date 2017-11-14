Webinar: Disk springs using carbon fiber composites

CompositesWorld is presenting a free MW Industries-sponsored webinar on Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. EST titled, “Disruptive Alternative for Metal Compression Springs Expands Product Development Possibilities.”

Abstract: Design engineers are constantly looking for new technologies to improve product design performance and create points of differentiation for their companies. For products using a traditional metal compression spring, a newly-developed carbon composite compression spring is improving mature product performance attributes. The new technology also offers a fresh approach for emerging innovations that require unique design considerations. In this webinar, we will introduce the audience to configurable, disk spring designs using carbon fiber-reinforced polymers. These surpass performance attributes of standard helical metal springs and act as a catalyst to push boundaries for unexplored or under-development applications.

Primary topics include:

  • Disrupting standard design considerations for springs
  • How properties of composites apply to disk spring design
  • Performance and design considerations
  • Uncovering niche uses

Presenter is Greg Hazard, composite spring product manager and aerospace market specialist at MW Industries (Rosemount, IL, US). 

