Webinar: Disk springs using carbon fiber composites

CompositesWorld is presenting a free MW Industries-sponsored webinar on Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. EST titled, “Disruptive Alternative for Metal Compression Springs Expands Product Development Possibilities.”

Abstract: Design engineers are constantly looking for new technologies to improve product design performance and create points of differentiation for their companies. For products using a traditional metal compression spring, a newly-developed carbon composite compression spring is improving mature product performance attributes. The new technology also offers a fresh approach for emerging innovations that require unique design considerations. In this webinar, we will introduce the audience to configurable, disk spring designs using carbon fiber-reinforced polymers. These surpass performance attributes of standard helical metal springs and act as a catalyst to push boundaries for unexplored or under-development applications.

Primary topics include:

Disrupting standard design considerations for springs

How properties of composites apply to disk spring design

Performance and design considerations

Uncovering niche uses

Presenter is Greg Hazard, composite spring product manager and aerospace market specialist at MW Industries (Rosemount, IL, US).