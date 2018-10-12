Web Industries' Denton facility achieves Nadcap accreditation

The company’s Denton, TX, US production facility has earned official accreditation from Nadcap covering composite cutting and kitting operations.

Scott Francis
News Post: 10/12/2018

Senior Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

Web Industries Inc. Aerospace (Marlborough, MA, US) announced Oct. 10 that its  Denton, TX, US production facility has earned official accreditation from Nadcap (the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) covering composite cutting and kitting operations. Nadcap is an industry-managed assessment organization that establishes standards and conducts audits of aerospace industry suppliers. 

Denton becomes the second Web facility within a year to earn Nadcap approval, joining the company’s Suwanee, GA, US plant. The official certification for Web-Denton is AC 7118 Rev E.

Editor Pick

Carbon fiber composite liner-less pressure tank handles cryogenic temps

Cimarron Composites has made a leap forward in all-composite cryogenic tank development.

News

2018 Awards for Composites Excellence finalists announced

Hexagon announces third composite hydrogen tank contract for fuel cell vehicles

Structural Composites wins 2018 IBEX Innovation Award

Web Industries' Denton facility achieves Nadcap accreditation

2018 CAMX Award finalists announced