Web Industries' Denton facility achieves Nadcap accreditation

Web Industries Inc. Aerospace (Marlborough, MA, US) announced Oct. 10 that its Denton, TX, US production facility has earned official accreditation from Nadcap (the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) covering composite cutting and kitting operations. Nadcap is an industry-managed assessment organization that establishes standards and conducts audits of aerospace industry suppliers.

Denton becomes the second Web facility within a year to earn Nadcap approval, joining the company’s Suwanee, GA, US plant. The official certification for Web-Denton is AC 7118 Rev E.