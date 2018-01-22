Ventilation Solutions to supply system to Maverick Boats

Ventilation Solutions (Oak Ridge, TN, US) announced January 16, 2018 that the company was selected in November, 2017 to install its specialized ventilation systems in The Maverick Boat Group’s (Ft. Pierce, FL, US) brand new manufacturing facility at Maverick’s Ft. Pierce location. Groundbreaking for the new plant took place on January 19th, when the boat company hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for their 200,000+ square foot production plant.

Ventilation Solutions has been contracted by The Maverick Boat Group to build, install and commission three systems for gelcoat, lamination, and grinding work zones, to ensure the manufacturing operations are code compliant, OSHA compliant and safe. “We are thrilled to have been retained by The Maverick Boat Group to build these three ventilation systems,” says director of sales, Jeff Austad. “This is the second project that Ventilation Solutions and The Maverick Boat Group have partnered together on, and we look forward to working with them again in this amazing new facility.”

Jim Leffew, The Maverick Boat Group’s vice president of manufacturing, hopes the new manufacturing operation will open in early summer of 2018. To learn more about how Ventilation Solutions can customize a ventilation system for manufacturing operations, visit www.ventilationsolutions.com.

