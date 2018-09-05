Related Topics:
Independent global manufacturer of composite wind blades TPI Composites Inc. (TPI, Scottsdale, AZ) announced on May 9 that Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Aarhus, Denmark) has exercised an option for two additional blade manufacturing lines under an existing multiyear supply agreement. TPI will produce blades for Vestas’ 4 MW wind turbine platform at TPI’s new facility in Matamoros, Mexico. The facility is scheduled to open for production in the third quarter of this year.
TPI has produced wind blades in Mexico since 2002, and currently operates three wind blade facilities in Ciudad Juarez.
TPI Composites and Vestas add two new wind blade manufacturing lines in Mexico
