Thermoplastic composites consortium aims for high volume production for Automotive and Aerospace

Solvay (Alpharetta, GA, US), Premium AEROTEC (Augsburg, Germany) and Faurecia Clean Mobility (Columbus, OH, US) announced on Aug. 2 the launch of IRG CosiMo (Industry Research Group: Composites for Sustainable Mobility), the composites industry’s first private consortium focusing on the development of materials and process technologies that will enable the high volume production of thermoplastic composites for the Aerospace and Automotive markets.

Through a 3 year commitment, Solvay, Premium AEROTEC amd Faurecia Clean Mobility will combine their expertise, capabilities and resources to offer solutions for sustainable mobility. Composite adoption, industrialization and accelerating automotive and aerospace ramp rates are key focus areas for the consortium.

Premium AEROTEC, Faurecia Clean Mobility and ITA Augsburg are also part of an upcoming large project consortium in the Campus Carbon 4.0 program of the Free State of Bavaria, Germany. This public sponsored consortium (CC4.0 CosiMo) aims to develop new materials and processes for in-situ polymerization of Caprolactam to Polyamide 6 for high volume applications in automotive.

IRG CosiMo, an extension of this consortium, aims to focus on a wider range of thermoplastic materials and processes. As a partner of IRG CosiMo, the Institute of Textile Technology Augsburg gGmbH (ITA Augsburg, Augsburg, Germany) will host and project manage the consortium, coordinate the scientific research program and operate the equipment used for processing new materials into tape and web based thermoplastic composites.