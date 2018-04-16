Terrafugia to create new US-based jobs

Related Topics:
Terrafugia Inc. (Woburn, MA, US) announce April 10 the company created 75 new US-based jobs within the past 12 months and is on track to add at least another 50 more by the end of the year. Zhejiang Geely Holdings Group (Hangzhou, China), a privately owned Fortune 500 company with assets that span the automotive chain, acquired Terrafugia in Fall 2017 affording Terrafugia the bankability and resources to expand its operations and industrial footprint.
“Technology and innovation are at the core of Terrafugia, drawing in unique talent across departments. The recent jump in staff shows our commitment to breaking ground in the emerging flying car market,” says Chris Jaran, CEO of Terrafugia. “One year ago, we had less than 20 employees. With Geely Holdings’ leadership and innovation in the automotive space, we are able to build the team we need to meet on-time deliverables.”
Terrafugia celebrates significant capacity expansion at its headquarters in Woburn, MA, US with positions in engineering, accounting, human resources, marketing and operations. The company also opened a new R&D division in Petaluma, CA, US where all new engineering designs and concepts are being created. Terrafugia predicts that a large portion of the expected growth will help the company bring the first practical flying car to market.
