Teijin integrates carbon fiber business under one name

The Japanese parent company Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)) was integrated into Teijin Limited (Tokyo, Japan) on April 1. The subsidiaries were renamed as follows:

Toho Tenax Europe GmbH is now Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH

Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH Toho Tenax America, Inc. is now Teijin Carbon America, Inc.

Teijin Carbon America, Inc. Toho Tenax Singapore Pte. Ltd. is now Teijin Carbon Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Teijin is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers and composites, healthcare, films, resin and plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has some 170 companies and around 19,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide.