Stoner Molding Solutions acquires Meguiar’s Paste Wax Mold Release products

Stoner Molding Solutions (Quarryville, PA, US), a division of Stoner Inc., announced in Sept. the acquisition of the Meguiar’s Paste Wax Mold Release products from Meguiar’s Inc. (Irvine, CA, US), a business owned by 3M. The acquisition positions Stoner Molding Solutions as a world leader in composite mold releases.

The Meguiar’s products include M0811V2 Maximum Mold Release Wax, M8711 High Temp Mold Release Wax and M8811 Universal Mold Release Wax. Stoner Inc. will begin distributing the three products immediately, and will soon begin offering the products under Stoner's new Miracle Gloss brand.

The products complement the Stoner Molding Solutions mold release brand portfolio for the composite molding industry, as well as the current offerings of releases, cleaners and rust preventatives for the plastics, rubber, polyurethane and casting industries.