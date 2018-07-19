Spirit AeroSystems to build Scotland-based R&D Complex

Spirit AeroSystems (Wichita, KS, US) announced July 17 the creation of a new research and development complex at its manufacturing site in Prestwick, Scotland. Innovation efforts will focus on infusion processes for composites materials, part handling, assembly automation, rapid prototyping and virtual/augmented reality.

Spirit AeroSystems’ Prestwick site manufactures metallic and composite wing components, such as the leading- and trailing-edges and spoilers for the Airbus A320 family.

"The new facility will further enable our growth for industry-leading aerospace technologies and innovations," says Spirit president and CEO Tom Gentile.

The new center will include a training area and will grow the company's research and development footprint in Prestwick from approximately 8,000 ft2 to 70,000 ft2. Construction will begin later this year, and the company hopes to open the facility in 2019.