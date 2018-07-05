Scm Group, Cms recognized for Emilia 4 solar car contributions

The Italian Emilia 4 team was greeted on June 30 by the Italian Consulate in Chicago, IL, US as they prepare to represent Europe in the American Solar Challenge.

Scott Francis
News Post: 7/5/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

Scm Group (Duluth, GA, US) and Cms (Zogno, Italy) were recognized on June 30 by the Italian Consulate in Chicago, IL, US for their contributions to the Emilia 4 solar car as it prepares to represent Europe at the American Solar Challenge July 14-22. Leading up to the event Emilia 4 is traveling from Chicago to Nebraska, competing against other solar-driven vehicles developed by high-ranking US universities.

The Emilia 4 was created by the Onda Solare (Solar Wave) team within the University of Bologna (Bologna, Italy), with Scm Group and Cms as principal industrial partners involved in the design and manufacturing phases. The Cms Advanced Materials division, known for processing composites and aluminum for the automotive and aerospace industries played an important role in machining the molds for producing the car's carbon-fiber body.

Editor Pick

University of Bologna, CMS team up for American Solar Challenge

The Emilia 4 solar car is based on the use of a series of high-tech features including advanced materials such as carbon fiber laminates.

News

Boeing and Embraer to enter strategic partnership

Airborne Oil & Gas begins TCP Riser qualification program in South America

World of Composites pavilion to launch at Techtextil India 2019

Scott Bader renews DNV.GL approval for Crestafix 621CC products

Scm Group, Cms recognized for Emilia 4 solar car contributions

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.