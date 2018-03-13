Safran and Toray partner to supply high performance carbon fiber

Safran (Paris, France) and Toray (Tokyo, Japan) announced March 7 that they have validated the terms of the implementation agreement for the supply of higher performance carbon fiber composite. This agreement embodies the mutual commitment of both companies to support the growing aerospace market and to meet the increasing challenges on new generation engines requirements.

Safran vice president of materials purchasing, Thierry Viguier, says, “Following the long term agreement established a year ago, this implementation agreement is the concretization of the second key step to take full and direct benefits of Toray capability to develop high performance composite materials. This first implementation agreement signature is certainly a first step to a wider portfolio of products.”

According to Toray senior vice president and general manager of Torayca and Composites Division Yasuo Suga, “This implementation agreement is the result of a strong partnership between Safran and Toray. With a clear focus on innovation and added-value solutions, our companies’ strategies are perfectly aligned and we are convinced that our collaboration will further develop in the future.”