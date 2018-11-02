RTP Company adds facility in Poland

RTP Company (Winona, MN, US), a leading global compounder of custom engineered thermoplastics, is pleased to announce its expansion into Poland with an 7,990 m2 facility located at Prologis Park V in Wroclaw. This newest manufacturing location will support regional demand and provide a consistent supply of RTP Company’s custom compounded thermoplastics to customers

operating in Europe.

“RTP Company is excited to expand service to our customers in the European market through the addition of this facility in Poland,” says Danny Miles, RTP Company’s vice president and managing director, Europe. The facility is expected to open in the summer of 2018, and is anticipated to employ 25 or more people.

Located in Prologis Park V in Nowa Wieś Wrocławska, the new facility will have a

wide dock area and a high clearance ceiling. It will include external office space and a laboratory with controlled temperature and humidity. The production area will feature extra natural light and be equipped with additional ventilation and drainage, and will accommodate up to six production lines. In addition to its excellent location, the park provides RTP Company with the ability to expand operations in the future.

To assist in facilitating the expansion, RTP Company chose Prologis, a global leader in real estate logistics and a partner in the US. “Given our productive and positive experience with Prologis in the US, the company was an obvious choice to help facilitate our move into Poland,” explains Miles. “We look forward to establishing a facility in Poland, and further supporting our customer base in Europe.”

For more information on RTP Company, call (507) 454-6900, or visit the

website at www.rtpcompany.com.