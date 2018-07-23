Rhodes Interform manufactures composite press for AMRC

Rhodes Interform (Wakefield, UK), a specialist in bespoke composite and metal forming machinery, announced July 19 it has recently completed the installation and testing of a composite forming facility at the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC, Sheffield, UK).

The multi-function facility, comprised of a 10,000 kN hydraulic press with six axis loading, high pressure RTM, twin die transfer tables, thermal fluid heating system and die splitter, is capable of a wide range of composite forming including open and closed molding, resin transfer molding (RTM), prepreg, compression molding and thermoplastics. The project attracted funding from the Government’s Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain Initiative (AMSCI, Birmingham, UK).

The machine will be available for use by companies looking to develop their composite capability through Research and Development.