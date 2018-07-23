Rhodes Interform manufactures composite press for AMRC

The new facility is capable of a wide range of composite forming including open and closed molding, resin transfer molding (RTM), prepreg, compression molding and thermoplastics.

Scott Francis
News Post: 7/23/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

Rhodes Interform (Wakefield, UK), a specialist in bespoke composite and metal forming machinery, announced July 19 it has recently completed the installation and testing of a composite forming facility at the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC, Sheffield, UK).

The multi-function facility, comprised of a 10,000 kN hydraulic press with six axis loading, high pressure RTM, twin die transfer tables, thermal fluid heating system and die splitter, is capable of a wide range of composite forming including open and closed molding, resin transfer molding (RTM), prepreg, compression molding and thermoplastics. The project attracted funding from the Government’s Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain Initiative (AMSCI, Birmingham, UK).

The machine will be available for use by companies looking to develop their composite capability through Research and Development. 

Editor Pick

Composites Evolution opens new UK prepreg manufacturing facility

The company has now completed the final stage of its move to a new prepreg manufacturing facility in Chesterfield, UK.

News

Western Sydney wins American Solar Challenge

Rhodes Interform manufactures composite press for AMRC

Dowty Propellers extends composite propeller support agreement with SpiceJet

SourceBook 2019: CompositesWorld’s annual directory listing renewal campaign to begin

New York announces US largest offshore wind development plan

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.